Critical Review: Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) versus Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT)

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) and Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are both services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mega Fortune and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Doximity $570.40 million 14.30 $223.18 million $1.26 34.38

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Mega Fortune.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mega Fortune and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mega Fortune 1 0 0 0 1.00 Doximity 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

Doximity beats Mega Fortune on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through our operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (“QBS System”), founded in 2011, we have specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. Our vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-Pacific region. We plan to achieve this through helping enterprises undergo digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale existing IoT applications, or IoT solutions with legacy systems. QBS System’s business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, BPO services and trading sales. Our principal executive offices are located in New Territories, Hong Kong.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

