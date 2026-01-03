Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Financial Review

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Ermenegildo Zegna”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $19.90 billion 0.30 $364.10 million $0.97 20.09 Ermenegildo Zegna $2.11 billion 2.02 $83.41 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

MINISO Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 10.78% 20.02% 8.59% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MINISO Group and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 3 4 0 2.57

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa’ Semplice.

