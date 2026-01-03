Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Shares of PLTR opened at $167.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

