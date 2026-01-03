Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 35.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 367.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

