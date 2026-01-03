Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after acquiring an additional 547,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after purchasing an additional 205,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.