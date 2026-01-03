Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,828,000 after buying an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,611,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,972 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28,780.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,710,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

FNDF opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.