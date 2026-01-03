MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,842.94.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,973.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,076.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,723.90 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total transaction of $1,713,778.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Finivi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

