Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Diodes by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Diodes Trading Up 4.2%

Diodes stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.