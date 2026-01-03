Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 38.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

NYSE TECK opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $49.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

