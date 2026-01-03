Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 2,357 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,395 shares of company stock valued at $49,645,217. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.10.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $453.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of -359.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

