Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 8,727 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,352.96. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,721,994.47. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,661 shares of company stock worth $2,998,757. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

