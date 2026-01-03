Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.1%

BATRA opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $194,455.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 484,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,479.97. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 38,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,140 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on?field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

