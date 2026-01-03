Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Simplify High Yield ETF $CDX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 862,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 303,406 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify High Yield ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 719,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 106,035 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $11,795,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $7,890,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $5,840,000.

Simplify High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA CDX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. Simplify High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Simplify High Yield ETF Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

