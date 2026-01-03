Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New $855,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 44.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,231,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 28.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $345.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.44. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

