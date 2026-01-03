Analyzing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -171.09% -59.47% -36.75%

Volatility and Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth 1 2 2 0 2.20

DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.18%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and DarioHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth $27.04 million 2.63 -$42.75 million ($11.16) -0.94

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

