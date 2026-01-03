Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$54.33

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.33.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$47.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.17, for a total value of C$903,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,553.33. The trade was a 90.71% decrease in their position. Also, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.55, for a total transaction of C$204,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,184,805.75. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$34.92 and a one year high of C$49.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company's portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

