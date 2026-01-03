Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 371,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 744% from the average session volume of 43,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

