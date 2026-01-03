Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.90.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

