Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $692,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.