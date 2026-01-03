Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Thomas Diraimondo Sells 2,505 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Diraimondo sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $34,393.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,355.25. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

