Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Thomas Diraimondo Sells 2,505 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Diraimondo sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $34,393.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,355.25. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $821.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.88.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janux Therapeutics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Janux Therapeutics this week:
- Negative Sentiment: CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares (~$110,829); he still holds 284,982 shares. Form 4 – Campbell
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Thomas Diraimondo sold 2,505 shares (~$34,394); remaining position ~124,425 shares. Form 4 – Diraimondo
- Negative Sentiment: Zachariah McIver sold 2,714 shares (~$37,263); post-sale holding ~23,286 shares. Form 4 – McIver
- Negative Sentiment: VP Maria Dobek sold 1,462 shares (~$20,073); holds ~15,373 shares after the sale. Form 4 – Dobek
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Charles M. Winter sold 2,401 shares (~$32,966); remaining holding ~77,721 shares. Form 4 – Winter
Analyst Ratings Changes
JANX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.
Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.