Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 6,279 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PRU opened at $113.84 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.