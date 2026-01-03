Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,749 shares of company stock worth $162,391,436. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $199.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

