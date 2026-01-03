Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires 22,231 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,422,000 after buying an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

