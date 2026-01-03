Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in NVR by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,421,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,530.50.

NVR Stock Down 0.3%

NVR opened at $7,271.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,368.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,672.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $130.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

