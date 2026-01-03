NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,575 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIKE News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders have been buying stock (CEO purchase ~ $1.0M), a clear confidence signal that triggered a strong late?Dec rally. Insider Buying: NIKE (NYSE:NKE) CEO Acquires $1,001,306.80 in Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators and TV personalities highlighted the insider activity as a catalyst; Jim Cramer pointed to notable bets and said the insider buying positions Nike to “win now,” which can amplify retail/investor interest. Jim Cramer Points To Bob Swan Bet On Nike Amid Elliott Hill, Tim Cook’s Purchases: Set To ‘Win Now’
- Positive Sentiment: An institutional manager (Sustainable Growth Advisers) added Nike to a large?cap growth strategy, signaling professional interest from at least one active manager. Institutional flows can support the stock if continued. Factors Behind SGA U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategy’s New Addition: Nike (NKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technically the shares are consolidating after the insider?driven jump; some technical analysts see the stock “refilling the gap,” which suggests near?term stabilization but not a clear directional signal. Stock Of The Day: Did Nike Refill The Gap?
- Negative Sentiment: Despite insider purchases, the stock has shown intraday weakness and is “trading lower” from recent strength — suggesting profit taking or skepticism about the durability of the rally. Nike Shares Trade Lower Despite Recent Insider Buying
- Negative Sentiment: Longer?term critics note Nike’s multi?year share decline (articles arguing the stock is down ~57%) and question whether current valuation and execution justify buying on the bounce — a reminder of the risk investors face beyond short?term insider signals. Down 57%, Is Nike Stock a Buy in 2026?
NIKE Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $63.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.84.
NIKE Profile
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
