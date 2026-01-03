NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,575 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have bought a total of 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $63.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.84.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

