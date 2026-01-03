Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,973.98. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $203.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.24. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.93.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

