Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys 6,163 Shares of Kellanova $K

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 10.08%.Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a global consumer foods company formed from the reorganization of the historic Kellogg business. The company focuses on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of packaged food products across several categories, with an emphasis on snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen breakfast and other convenience foods. Kellanova’s operations draw on a long consumer-brands heritage and a portfolio designed to reach everyday retail and snack occasions around the world.

Kellanova’s activities include product development, manufacturing, marketing and global supply-chain management for branded food products.

