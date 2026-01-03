Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Xerox has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 71.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 484,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 385,938 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) is a global provider of document management technology and services. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of multifunction printers, production printers, digital presses and related consumables. In addition to its hardware offerings, Xerox delivers software and workflow automation solutions, managed print services and cloud-based document platforms that help organizations optimize their information-intensive processes.

Founded in 1906 as The Haloid Photographic Company, Xerox pioneered xerographic imaging in the late 1940s, launching the first plain-paper copier in 1959.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.