Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 638,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 1,158,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $207.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

