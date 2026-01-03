Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $438.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.05, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

