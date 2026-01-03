Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. VestGen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 133.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $220.57 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -848.31, a PEG ratio of 4,312.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,550 shares of company stock worth $5,511,509 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.66.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

