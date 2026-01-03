Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $72.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.1944.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $67.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Interactive Brokers Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Interactive Brokers Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. This represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.