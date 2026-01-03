Contrasting Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN)

A Clean Slate (OTCMKTS:DRWN – Get Free Report) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A Clean Slate and Concentrix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $9.62 billion 0.27 $251.22 million $4.73 8.71

Risk & Volatility

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than A Clean Slate.

A Clean Slate has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for A Clean Slate and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A Clean Slate 0 0 0 0 0.00 Concentrix 1 1 3 0 2.40

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $66.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.76%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than A Clean Slate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of A Clean Slate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A Clean Slate and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A Clean Slate N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 3.25% 16.02% 5.49%

Summary

Concentrix beats A Clean Slate on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A Clean Slate

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., doing business as Quantum Medical Data Services, operates as a medical blockchain data services company. It is developing a medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer. The company was formerly known as A Clean Slate, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. in August 2015. Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

