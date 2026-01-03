Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $2.29

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.2917.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 23.64%.The firm had revenue of $310.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 5,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 220.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.