Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prairie Operating has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Prairie Operating has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 14,993,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,338,641.51. The trade was a 6.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,441,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,115. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth $32,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

