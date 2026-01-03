Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,495,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 3,212,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,449.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,490,000 after buying an additional 3,119,075 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after buying an additional 2,912,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

