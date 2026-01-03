Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) traded up 30% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 121,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 66,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

