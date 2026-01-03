Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $242.42. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,346 shares of company stock worth $39,082,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

