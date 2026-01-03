Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 42.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle Price Performance
ORCL stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $242.42. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Insider Activity
In other Oracle news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,346 shares of company stock worth $39,082,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $400 price target for ORCL, calling fiscal Q2 results “mixed” but keeping conviction in Oracle’s AI and cloud position — a vote of confidence that can support the stock. Mizuho Reaffirms Oracle Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q3 FY2027 EPS estimate for Oracle (from $1.56 to $1.63), nudging consensus higher and implying analysts may be adjusting models upward after Oracle’s recent EPS beat — a technical positive for price targets and sentiment. Zacks Raises Q3 FY2027 EPS Estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Long-form coverage (The Motley Fool) frames Oracle as the “poster child” AI stock of 2025 and highlights why its AI momentum could continue into 2026 — reinforcing the growth narrative that helped the stock earlier. Why Oracle Was the Poster Child AI Stock of 2025
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis argues Oracle’s large datacenter buildout, multicloud positioning and rising coverage make it a long-term AI/infra play — a bullish thematic note that can attract longer-horizon buyers. Oracle: A Hard Pass—or a Hard-to-Pass Opportunity?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine reports regulatory ownership filings and institutional ownership changes for ORCL — normal disclosure activity; can influence short-term flows but not a directional catalyst by itself. Regulatory Ownership Filings
- Neutral Sentiment: Blockonomi piece on DeFi liquidations notes that reliable oracle price feeds are critical — a reminder that Oracle’s name and technology are important to broader market infrastructure, but not a direct corporate catalyst. DeFi Liquidations: Oracle Price Feed Role
- Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo/other pieces debating ORCL’s 5-year outlook (moonshot vs crash) and broader analyst commentary are mixed — useful for framing risk/reward but not immediate drivers. Oracle Stock in 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage referencing Warren Buffett’s retirement (Berkshire piece) mentions “Oracle of Omaha” as context but is not material to ORCL fundamentals. Berkshire/Huff on Buffett Retirement
- Negative Sentiment: A Market Domination interview flags Oracle’s dependency on OpenAI as a concentration risk — if that relationship weakens or OpenAI shifts strategy, it could hurt demand for dedicated Oracle services and capex monetization. Why OpenAI could be a ‘major risk’ to Oracle
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
