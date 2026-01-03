GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

