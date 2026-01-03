Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

AUGO opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.75.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.90). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 93.74%. The company had revenue of $247.83 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,483,000.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

