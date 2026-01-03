Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMNR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Limoneira Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Limoneira stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.39. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 180,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 144,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR), founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company’s vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

