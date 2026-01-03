Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

CWST stock opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 411.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,010,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,786,000 after purchasing an additional 566,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,948,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,691,000 after purchasing an additional 428,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

