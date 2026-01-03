Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ALNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Allient has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $941.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,423.50. This represents a 40.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Allient during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allient by 173.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

