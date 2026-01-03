NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $200.00 price target on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NiCE stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07. NiCE has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in NiCE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,768,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in NiCE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,831,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,389,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 116.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,238,000 after acquiring an additional 659,170 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NiCE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,996,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NiCE by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,989,000 after acquiring an additional 623,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

