Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.63.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 88,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

