Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 10940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keppel in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

