Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Director Bhaskar Menon Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) Director Bhaskar Menon purchased 1,500 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,910. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 6.6%
BETR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $94.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Better Home & Finance
About Better Home & Finance
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- But this $2 Gold Stock Before May 20, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.