Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Director Bhaskar Menon Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) Director Bhaskar Menon purchased 1,500 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,910. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 6.6%

BETR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $545.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.99. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $94.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

BETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

