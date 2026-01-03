Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 34,847 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 34,847 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $21,256.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,515,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,654.47. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 18,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $11,697.84.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Luke Evnin sold 24,962 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $15,476.44.

On Monday, December 29th, Luke Evnin sold 108,606 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $66,249.66.

On Friday, December 26th, Luke Evnin sold 35,632 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $22,448.16.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Luke Evnin sold 16,310 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $10,601.50.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Luke Evnin sold 71,428 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $44,999.64.

On Monday, December 22nd, Luke Evnin sold 59,307 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $40,921.83.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $11,380.62.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $15,275.40.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $25,294.80.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

