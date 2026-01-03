Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:CM opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

