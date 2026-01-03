Ausmon Resources (ASX:AOA) Insider Eric Sam Yue Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sam Yue sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total value of A$15,000.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About Ausmon Resources

Ausmon Resources Limited, an exploration company, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral resource properties in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, and other earth elements. Ausmon Resources Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

