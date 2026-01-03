Ausmon Resources (ASX:AOA) Insider Eric Sam Yue Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sam Yue sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00, for a total value of A$15,000.00.
Ausmon Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07.
About Ausmon Resources
